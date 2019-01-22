WBJEE 2019: The exam will be conducted in two parts on three categories — physics, chemistry and mathematics in pen-paper mode. The duration of the exam is 4 hours. While Paper 1 (mathematics) will be conducted between 11 am to 1 pm, Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 to 4 pm.

WBJEE 2019: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the online application process for the WBJEE today (Tuesday, January 22, 2019). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the WBJEEB (wbjeeb.in) since January 22, 2019, is the last date to submit their online application forms. The WBJEEB will release the admit card or hall ticket online on May 14, 2019.

The Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted on May 26, 2019 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted in two parts on three categories — physics, chemistry and mathematics in pen-paper mode. The duration of the exam is 4 hours. While Paper 1 (mathematics) will be conducted between 11 am to 1 pm, Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 to 4 pm.

Important dates:

Online process begins: December 26, 2019

Last date of submission of online form: January 22, 2019

Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page: January 23 to 25, 2019

Release date of Admit card/ Hall Ticket: May 7, 2019

Exam begins from: May 26, 2019

Declaration of Results: June 25, 2019

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) wbjeeb.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online application process’

Step 3: Furnish the details required by the WBJEEB

Step 4: Now click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Download it, and keep a print out for future reference

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with physics and mathematics as their main subjects. Apart from that, for admission to engineering courses, Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science and Computer Application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical wherever applicable) in all the three subjects in regular class mode.

They should score at least 45% marks in the subjects mentioned above.

Age Limit:

The lower age limit is 17 years as on December 31, 2019. The WBJEEB provides no relaxation for the upper age limit. The WBJEEB also allows 5% relaxation for the reserved category students.

