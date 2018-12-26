WBJEE 2019 registration: Candidates can start applying at the West Bengal Joint Entrance examination board at the official website of wbjeeb.nic.in. For online registration, the applicants need to have a registered mobile number and a unique email ID. The entrance exam for the West Bengal Joint Entrance examination (WBJEE) is expected to be held on May 26, 2018. The admit card for WBJEE will be available online from May 14 onwards and the result is set to release on July 2, 2019.

WBJEE 2019 registration: As per the official notification released by West Bengal Joint Entrance examination board, the online application process for WBJEE will start from December 26, 2018, and the application process is scheduled to be closed on January 22, 2019. Candidates are advised to check the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance examination for application forms @ wbjeeb.nic.in. For online registration, the applicants need to have a registered mobile number and a unique email ID.

WBJEE 2019: Eligibility

1. Applicants should be class 12th pass or have Physics and Mathematics as subjects.

2. The applicants must have chemistry/ biotechnology/ biology/ computer science/ computer application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks -theory and practical both

3. The candidates must have 45% marks in the above subjects.

4. 5% relaxation for the reserved category students.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Check the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination board @wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click the link that reads as APPLY

Step 3: Fill in the details

Step 4: Upload signature and photograph

Step 5: Pay the respective application fee

Step 6: Download the application form

Application fee

1. The application fee for WBJEE 2019 is Rs 500 plus bank service charges as applicable.

2. The examination fee is non-refundable.

