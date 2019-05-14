WBJEE admit cards 2019 out: The Admit cards for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam have been issued by the Board of West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam. All the candidates who have applied for the same can download the admit cards by visiting the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE admit cards 2019 out: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the admit cards for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2019 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the same can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board, wbjeeb.nic.in. The written exam is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2019. The examination will be conducted in offline mode. All the candidates are required to appear for the two papers including the Paper I and the Paper II. The Paper I will be based on Mathematics and the Paper II will consist of Physics and Chemistry. Paper I will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 Pm and Paper II will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Steps to download the WBJEE admit cards 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying WBJEE present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying WBJEE admit card 2019 present on the new page.

Step 5: Enter the provided details to log in.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the admit card.

Step 9: Take a print out of the admit card and a keep a copy of it with you for future use.

As per the information brochure, WBJEE Result 2019 will be announced on July 2, 2019, the result date is tentative. The application process for the same started on November 26, 2018, to January 22, 2019.

WBJEE 2019 is basically a state level entrance exam which is held for the admission of the candidates in BE, BTech, BArch, BPharma program offered at various Government Colleges and Universities and Self Financed Institutes in West Bengal.

