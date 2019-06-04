WBJEE Answer Key 2019: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 Answer Keys have been released at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given below.

WBJEE Answer Key 2019: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) examination conducting authority for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 has released the WBJEE 2019Answer Keys or WBJEE Answer Key 2019 on its official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

All the candidates who have appeared in the Engineering entrance examination this year can check their respective WBJEE Answer Key 2019 on the official website with the help of the instructions given in this article. The WBJEE 2019 exam was conducted by the authority for admission to various undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture. WBJEE 2019 was held in two different shifts. There were two exam papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 was held from 11 AM to 1 PM, Paper 2 was held from 2 PM to 4 PM on May 26 this year.

How to check the WBJEE Answer Key 2019 released at wbjeeb.nic.in, check steps to download on wbjeeb.nic.in?

Visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the relevant answer key link

On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new page

Login to the user portal with the login credentials

Now, click on the relevant answer key link

A pdf containing the WBJEE Answer Key 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

will be displayed on the computer screen Download and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the WBJEE Answer Key 2019

Moreover, the candidates who find any anomaly in the answer key can raise objections through the official website of WBJEEB till Jun 5, 2019 latest by 5 PM. For doing the same, candidates need to pay Rs 500, against every challenge. Candidates must note that the authority will release the result on the basis of final answer key. The results will be published on the official website soon and candidates are advised to keep an eye on the site.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App