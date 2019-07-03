WBJEE counselling result 2019: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced the results for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019. Candidates can check thier result by visiting wbjee.nic.in.

WBJEE counselling result 2019: The results for the first round of counselling held for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) admission has been declared by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board. The WBJEE admissions are held for admission in the state-based colleges in engineering courses. All the candidates can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), wbjee.nic.in. All the shortlisted candidates will be required to pay an admission fee to book a seat. the candidates will have to go through the document verification process which is scheduled to be held from July 4, 2019, to July 7, 2019. the candidates who didn’t get selected in the first list can wait for the second list which will be announced on July 9, 2019.

Steps to download WBJEE result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), wbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download your WBJEE 2019 result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The third and final round of seat allotment result will be announced on July 13, 2019, and the payments for the same will be open from July 15 to July 17, 2019. Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the final allotment which is scheduled to be held from July 4 to July 20, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App