The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) board on Wednesday shared the rank cards for entrance examination. The students can check their 2018 WBJEE results at the official websites wbjeeb.in and wbjeeb.nic.in. The candidates can download their rank cards by simply following the steps given below.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) on Wednesday declared the rank cards for entrance exam. The candidates can simply login the boards website and check out their mark sheet and rankings on the board’s website @wbjeeb.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the exams can check their marks and scores. According to an official notification, students can check their 2018 WBJEE results at the official websites wbjeeb.in and wbjeeb.nic.in. Around 1.25 lakh candidates who appeared for the WBJEE test this time Abhinandan Bose of South Point School scored the highest marks and topped the exam.

Candidate can simply download their WBJEE Results 2018 scorecards by following the simple steps given below:

• Visit the official website @ wbjeeb.nic.in

• Click on Download Rank Card WBJEE-2018

• Enter your Application Number, Password, Security Pin and click on Submit

• Download your Rank Card and take a printout for further reference

WBJEEB will organize Mock Counseling before the e-counselling process, the details of the same will be announced shortly by the Board on the official website.

List of top 10 students

Abhinandan Bose Dedipya Ray Archisman Saha Shuvam Agrawal Debojyoti Kar Namon Biyani Rittwik Gangopadhyay Ranajay Midya Abhishek Srivastava Ayushi Vidyanta

The students are advised to check their details like name, roll number, total marks and WBJEE 2018 rank. In case of any objection candidates can check their result card and inform concerned authorities.

In 2017, around 1.18 lakh students appeared for the WBJEE test. The Indian Express reports that last year the WBJEE result was declared in June, with around 85% students clearing the exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App