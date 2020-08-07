The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board has released the results today. Check out details on how to view your results, counselling process and toppers list,

The results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) have been declared by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Friday the 7th August. Approximately 1.1 lakh students gave the exams in February this year across different centres in the State. The results were announced at 2:30 pm on the official website of the Board.

The examination is a common entrance test for undergraduate courses such as pharmacy, engineering, architecture and technology for both government and private institutes in the state of West Bengal.

The chairman on the WBJEE Board Malayendu Saha had previously confirmed the timings of the results declaration in a press conference conducted today.

How to Check WBJEE results 2020:

Step 1: Open the official website of WBJEEB : wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link ‘WBJEE Results 2020’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the required credentials

Step 4: Download your marksheet and take a print out for future reference

Rank 1 was secured by Souradeep Das of Ramkrishna Mission in Deogarh. Subham Ghosh obtained second rank in the WBJEE results. While majority of the top 10 rankers hail from CBSE, couple of candidates are from ICSE board as well. Statistically, 71% of the candidates belong to the West Bengal board, 31% from CBSE and 3% are of ICSE.

The examination conducted earlier in the year was similar to the pattern of JEE Main for the first time ever. The physics paper covered almost 90% of the syllabus while JEE covered just 70%.

There are approximately 2,053 vacant seats in government educational institutions while the 86 state private universities and colleges have more than 28,493 seats available.

The West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik exam results were announced earlier on 17 July. The highest pass percentage was seen this year at 90.13%. Science stream has 98.83%, while Commerce and Arts secured 92.22% and 88.74% respectively.

The counselling process this year is scheduled to start in the following week. The list of provisional institutions for admission in the undergraduate courses have already been released at the website: wbjeeb.nic.in . Chances are that the counselling sessions may continue till September and the classes may start before Durga Pujo in the month of October.