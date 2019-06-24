WBJEEB Admit Card: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the hall tickets or WBJEEB Admit Card on the official website of the Board. It was issued for the candidates who will be taking part in Entrance for Veterinary Surgeons or EVETS. The exam will be held on June 29, this month. It will be conducted in two sessions.

WBJEEB Admit Card: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has issued the hall tickets for Entrance for Veterinary Surgeons (EVETS) which will be conducted on June 29, 2019. The WBJEEB Admit Card was released on the official website of the Board at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can visit the same website and download their hall tickets. The EVETS 2019 will be conducted for getting admission to Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal husbandry in the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences.

It will be conducted in two sessions– first from 11 am to 1 pm and second from 2 pm to 4 pm. In the first shift, papers of Chemistry and Physics will be held while Biological Subject will be conducted in the second shift. There will be multiple choice based questions in all the subjects. Every subject will consist of 100 marks. Questions will be asked both in English and Hindi.

The WBJEEB has advised all the participating candidates to carry EVETS Admit Card along with themselves. The official notification stated that candidates must ensure that the EVETS Admit Card is not mutilated/ distorted/ soiled even by accident, adding that candidates with such mutilated/ distorted/ soiled hall tickets will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

The WBJEEB has provided a duplicate admit card generating facility to students. They can do it till the date of the exam. In case, if any candidate needs duplicate admit card after the exam, he or she is supposed to pay a fee of Rs 500 for admit card generating facility which will remain available till August 31, 2019.

