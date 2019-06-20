WBJEEB result 2019: The result will be declared at about 1 pm today and candidates who appeared for the entrance are required to keep checking the website for result updates. They should also keep their roll numbers ready beforehand when they check result to avoid the last minute hassle.

WBJEEB result 2019 @ wbjeeb.nic.in: The result of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 will be released today at about 1 pm. All the candidates who sat for the entrance are required to keep an eye on the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in to get the result related updates.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board had initially announced to release the result on July 2, however, the result has now been preponed to June 20 i.e. today.

WBJEE result 2019: Where to check

Candidates should note that the result will be released on the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

It should be further noted that the result will be released at about 1 pm, though there are chances that the result can be declared either before 1 pm or between 1-2 pm.

WBJEE result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click the result link

Now, you will be redirected to a new tab

Enter your details such as application number, password and security pin

Click the submit button to generate the results

Download and take a print out for future references

WBJEE is an entrance examination for admission to various undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture, and the entrance for the same was conducted on May 26.

The exam was held in two shifts Paper 1 which was from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 that took place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of general merit rank (GMS) which will be calculated based on marks obtained in both Paper-I and Paper-II

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App