WBJEEB result 2019: The result of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 will be released today at about 1 pm. All the candidates who sat for the entrance are required to keep an eye on the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in to get the result related updates.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board had initially announced to release the result on July 2, however, the result has now been preponed to June 20 i.e. today.

WBJEE is an entrance examination for admission to various undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture, and the entrance for the same was conducted on May 26.

The exam was held in two shifts Paper 1 which was from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 that took place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of general merit rank (GMS) which will be calculated based on marks obtained in both Paper-I and Paper-II

WBJEE result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click the result link

Now, you will be redirected to a new tab

Enter your details such as application number, password and security pin

Click the submit button to generate the results

Download and take a print out for future references

Candidates should note that the answer keys for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 have been released already on June 3, 2019. The fee per challenge was Rs 500 and after the evaluation of the queries, a final answer key will be released. No queries will be entertained on the final answer key and the result will also be based on the final answer key.

