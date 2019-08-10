WBPRB Police Constable Final Result 2018: The West Bengal Police Constable final recruitment examination results have been declared on the official website - wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the result given below.

WBPRB Police Constable Final Result 2018: The West Bengal Police Constable recruitment examination final results have been declared by the examination conducting authority on the official website – wbpolice.gov.in. All those who have appeared in the examination and were eagerly waiting for the results are advised to log into the official website of the authority. The result of final written examination for the post of Constable in West Bengal Police 2018 is now available for download on the above mentioned website.

Candidates can access their result by entering their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth or DOB and District on the space provided on the page. Candidates can follow the instructions given here to download the result pdf.

How to download the WBPRB Police Constable Final Result 2018?

1. Candidates can log into the official website – wbpolice.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the moving link that reads, “Result for the post of Constable in the West Bengal Police -2018”

3. On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new widow

4. Here, click on the ‘Get Details’ tab against the option “Recruitment to the Post of Constables in West Bengal Police – 2018”

5. On cicking, a new window will open

6. Now, enter your Date of Birth , Application number and District

7. Click on the Submit Button

8. The result will be displayed on the screen

9. Download and take a print out of the resut for reference

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more details regarding the recruitment process.

