WBPRB Police SI Recruitment 2019: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board or WBPRB has released a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police, 2019 through the official website – wbpolice.gov.in. All those who wants to apply for the vacant SI positions are advised to check the WBPRB SI Recruitment Notification 2019 on the official website of WBPRB SI Recruitment 2019.

How to check the WBPRB SI Recruitment Notification 2019?

Click on the link that reads, “The Notice for recruitment of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police, 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, the notification pdf will be displayed

Now, go through the details on the pdf

Start applying for the SI posts

WBPRB Police SI Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Candidates will have to visit the official website

Now, click on the moving link for Notice for recruitment of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police, 2019

On clicking, a new page will open

Here, against the option, “Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police , 2019” click on the link that reads, ‘Get Details’

On clicking, another page will open

Here, click on the option that reads, “Fill up Application form on-line Get details”

Under On-Going Recruitment click on The Post of SI in WBP 2019

Candidates need to visit the official website on a frequent basis for information regarding the SI Recruitment under the West Bengal Government. Candidates must note that the last date for downloading of the Offline application form has been scheduled for September 9, 2019 till 5:00 PM.

