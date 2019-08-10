WBPRB Police SI Recruitment 2019: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board or WBPRB has released a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police, 2019 through the official website – wbpolice.gov.in. All those who wants to apply for the vacant SI positions are advised to check the WBPRB SI Recruitment Notification 2019 on the official website of WBPRB SI Recruitment 2019.
How to check the WBPRB SI Recruitment Notification 2019?
- Click on the link that reads, “The Notice for recruitment of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police, 2019”
- On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window
- Here, the notification pdf will be displayed
- Now, go through the details on the pdf
- Start applying for the SI posts
WBPRB Police SI Recruitment 2019: How to apply?
Candidates will have to visit the official website
Now, click on the moving link for Notice for recruitment of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police, 2019
On clicking, a new page will open
Here, against the option, “Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police , 2019” click on the link that reads, ‘Get Details’
On clicking, another page will open
Here, click on the option that reads, “Fill up Application form on-line Get details”
Under On-Going Recruitment click on The Post of SI in WBP 2019
Candidates need to visit the official website on a frequent basis for information regarding the SI Recruitment under the West Bengal Government. Candidates must note that the last date for downloading of the Offline application form has been scheduled for September 9, 2019 till 5:00 PM.