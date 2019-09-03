WB Police Warder Admit Card 2019, WBPRB Warder Hall Tickets 2019: The hall ticket for the warder/ female warder recruitment exam has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates who had applied for the exam can download the WBPRB Warder admit card 2019 from the official website of the board, wbpolice.gov.in.

WBPRB warder/ female warder recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on September 15, 2019. Candidates must note that no one will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the WB Police Warder Admit Card 2019 or WBPRB Warder Hall Tickets 2019, hence it is mandatory for them to keep a hard copy if the admit card. along with the admit card they must keep a valid identity proof with them.

Through this recruitment drive, 816 vacancies of male and female warder have been notified by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. Out of which 695 are for male warders and 121 are for female warders. The application process began on February 15th and went on until March 14th, 2019.

WBPRB Warder admit card 2019: Steps to download the WB Police Warder Hall Tickets 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPRB wbpolice.gov.in

step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the recruitment tab

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the download admit card link

Step 5: Enter the login credentials (registration number, date of birth)

Step 6: Submit and download your admit card.

This recruitment exam will contain questions from General Awareness, English, Elementary Mathematics, Reasoning, and Computer Literacy of 90 marks in total.

