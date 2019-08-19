WBPSC Civil Services Mains Answer Key 2019 has been released on the official website - pscwbonline.gov.in. Candidates can download the answer keys and raise objections through the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission by the last date mentioned in this article.

WBPSC Civil Services Mains Answer Key 2019: The West Bengal Public Service Commission or WBPSC has released the WBCS Civil Services Mains Answer Key 2019 on the official website – pscwbonline.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the Civil Services Mains 2019 are advised to check their answer keys on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can check the steps or instructions to download the WBPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 Answer Keys given below.

How to check the WBPSC Civil Services Mains Answer Key 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission or WBPSC as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ANSWER KEY OF PAPER III, IV, V, VI OF WBCS (EXECUTIVE) ETC. (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2019”

On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a pdf containing the series wise answer keys for different papers

Download the same and take a print out for reference

According to the notification available on the official website of the Commission, the Answer Keys to the MCQ Papers of the Examination is now available and candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully. The notice also said that in case of any incongruity against the answers, candidates can contact the authority through the official website pscwbit01@gmail.com and raise objections by August 21, 2019.

Further, no filing of objections will be allowed after the aforesaid date through the official website of WBPSC.

Direct link to download the Answer Key PDF: WBPSC WBCS Civil Services Mains Answer Key 2019

