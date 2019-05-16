WBPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019 declared: Here's the list of cut off marks, qualified candidates and other details: Candidates who had appeared for WBPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2019 exams can check their results and a merit result for the exam. The examination was conducted on January 20, 2019, in the state.

WBPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019 declared: Here’s the list of cut off marks, qualified candidates and other details @pscwbapplication.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission has announced the WBPSC Civil Services Result 2019, today. Candidates can check the result on the official website @pscwbapplication.in. Candidates who had appeared for WBPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2019 exams can check their results and a merit result for the exam. The examination was conducted on January 20, 2019, in the state.

The main examination will be conducted on May 25, 2019. A total of 15,997 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the main exam. Candidates can go through these simple steps to download the results.

Check the result:

1. Visit the official website @pscwbapplication.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Click on the pdf file

4. Download the result for future reference

The main exam for the state will be held on May 25, 2019 as the candidates have already prepared for the same. WBPSC had released the Answer Keys of Civil Service (WBCS) Prelims exam on its official website. The merit list included the roll numbers of 15, 997 candidates who qualified for the main WBPSC exams. The commission has also released the cut off list for the exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App