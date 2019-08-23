WBPSC ICDS Admit Card 2019: The ICDS hall ticket for the recruitment to the post of Female Supervisor has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission. Given below is the steps to download and check the hall ticket for the same.

WBPSC ICDS Admit Card 2019: West Bengal Public Service Commission has declared the ICDS hall ticket for the recruitment to the post of Female Supervisor, Candidates who had applied against advertisement no 8/2019 can now obtain their exam hall tickets from the official website, i.e www.pscwbonline.gov.in.

In order to download the hall ticket, candidates must keep their enrolment number, date of birth handy. Candidates must also note that its mandatory for them to keep hall ticket along with a valid id proof in order to enter the examination hall.

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor 2019 prelims exam is scheduled to be held on September 1 by West Bengal Public Service Commission ) at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal. Initially, the exam was supposed to be conducted on August 11.

Through this recruitment drive, 2954 vacancies of Supervisor (Female only) of ICDS, 2019 under the Department Of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare, Govt. of West Bengal would be fulfilled.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPSC, pscwbapplication.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the “click here” link provided just under the message “Examination For Recruitment to the post of Supervisor (Female only) of ICDS,2019

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your WBPSC ICDS Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

All those candidates who will successfully qualify the prelims examinations will be eligible for the mains examination. The mains exam will be of 400 marks, with 100 marks questions each in four papers.

