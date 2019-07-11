WBPSC civil services hall tickets: West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) to release the admit cards for the students who will appear for WBPSC Civil Services examinations 2019. Candidates can download the admit card @pscwbapplication.in

WBPSC civil services hall tickets: West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) will soon be releasing the hall tickets for the main exam of Civil Service examinations. Candidates who cleared WBPSC Civil Service Prelims can download the hall tickets from the official website of WBPSC @pscwbapplication.in

However, WBPSC Civil service main exam will held on July 25, July 26, July 27, and July 28, 2019. The exams will be organized in different centers in the state. While exams will be conducted in two shifts example Moring from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, while evening shift from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. candidates who are willing to appear in WBCS Main examination shall have to clear six compulsory papers and one optional subject which consists of two papers.

Talking about the WBPSC exam duration, the exam will be of 3 hour duration whether its compulsory or optional, i.e. 1) General studies- I 2) General studies II 3) the iii) The Constitution of India and Indian Economy including role and functions of Reserve Bank of India and (iv) Arithmetic and Test of Reasoning.

Follow the steps to download WBCS Mains hall tickets 2019:

Step 1: click on the link @pscwbapplication.in, will take you directly on the homepage of WBPSC official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link generated on the right side of the page WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. (Mains) EXAMINATION-2019 (Advt.no 29/2018)’

Step 3: A new dialogue box will appear, fill the enrollment number, first name, and date of birth

Step 4: Click on Submit button

Step 5: The WBCS 2019 hall ticket will be displayed online

Step 6: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further reference.

It is mandatory to carry WBCS Main Admit card along with a valid ID proof

