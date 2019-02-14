The West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the call letters for the personality test for Group D recruitment exams on the official website pswbonline.gov.in. The examination was conducted in 2017. The interested candidates are requested to download their admit card from the official website.

Selection Pattern

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview and Personality Test.

The interview and personality test round will begin from February 19, 2019 onwards. It will last till March 8, 2019.



Interview round

According to the official release, in this round, there will be two shifts- morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin from 9 am and the afternoon shifts will begin at 1:30 pm.

WPSC Group D Admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, pswbonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click ‘admit card’ under the ‘students corner’ section on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the download next to WBPSC Group D exam link

Step 5: Using the registration number on the login page.

Admit card will be displayed. Here is an important note for all the candidates, they need to carry the valid admit card to the examination centre. Take out a print out of the same.

According to the Commission, the result will be declared on the basis of a personality test or interview. The two will be provisional. The final result will only be declared after original documents verification will be submitted.

