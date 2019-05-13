WBPSC Recruitment 2019: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for 200 posts of livestock development assistant. Candidates can visit pscwbonline.gov.in, in order to apply for the recruitment process.

WBPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 200 posts of livestock development assistant, check last date, how to apply @ pscwbonline.gov.in

WBPSC Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the posts of Livestock Development Assistant by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). A total number of 200 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), pscwbonline.gov.in. All the candidates are supposed to apply before the last date of application which is June 3, 2019.

Important dates for the WBPSC Recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: May 14, 2019

Last date to apply online: June 3, 2019

Vacancy details for the WBPSC Recruitment 2019:

Livestock Development Assistant: 200 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for WBPSC Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

The candidate should have passed the Madhyamik Examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or equivalent.

The candidates should have completed a one-year certificate course on Prani Sampad Bikash Prashikshan organised by the Board of Veterinary Education, West Bengal or its equivalent recognised by the Board of Veterinary Education, West Bengal.

The candidate should be physically fit and capable of cycling and laborious work.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidate for the post of Livestock Development Assistant is 40 years.

How to apply for the WBPSC Recruitment 2019:

All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment by visiting the official website of WBPSC, pscwbonline.gov.in before the last date of application which is June 3, 2019.

About WBPSC:

The West Bengal Public Service Commission or the WBPSC is a state organization which conducts the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the different civil services of the state of West Bengal in India. The office of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is located in Mudiali, Tollygunge area, Kolkata.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App