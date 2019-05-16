West Bengal Madrasah Class 10, 12 results 2019 declared: WBBME has declared the West Bengal Madrasah Class 10, 12 board results 2019@ wbresults.nic.in, @ wbbme.org. Below are the details for how to check the WB result 2019, websites to download WB Madrasah Class 10, 12 results and how to get West Bengal Madrasah Class 10, 12 results via SMS.

West Bengal Madrasah Class 10, 12 results 2019 @ wbresults.nic.in, @ wbbme.org: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has declared the board examination result for the academic year 2019 on its official website @ wbresults.nic.in, @ wbbme.org. The WBBME Class X and XII examination results can be accessed through alternative websites @ indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha also.

West Bengal Board has shared the Alim and Fazil (New & Old) exam results 2019. The candidates can check and download the WB Madrasah results 2019 by simply following the steps mentioned below. The exam was conducted as per schedule from 6th Feb to 18th Feb 2017.

Steps to download West Bengal Madrasah Class 10, 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Madrasah Class 10, 12 results 2019

Step 2: On the homepage, find the relevant link

Step 3: Login details like registration number, date of birth etc.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Get Result’ icon.

Step 5: West Bengal Madrasah Class 10, 12 results 2019 will appear on your window

Step 6: Save, download and take a printout of your result for the future reference.

The candidates can also check their West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) class 10 and 12 results via SMS service. Students only need to send an SMS along with their roll number to 56070. Below are the steps to download West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Class 10, 12 results 2019 via SMS:

Step 1: Open the message box on your mobile phone

Step 2: Write a message WBBME space followed by your roll number

Step 3: Send it to 56070

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) Class 10, 12 Alim & Fazil (new and old) were held for various subjects like Bengali/Urdu, Arabic, English, Physical Science, Mathematics, Geography etc.

About the board:

West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) is a government undertaking which controls and conducts examination for the affiliated and recognized madrasahs in state. Perhaps among the oldest post-secondary boards in India, it is the only madrasah board that is recognized by the Government of India.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App