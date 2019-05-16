West Bengal Madrasah Class 10 results declared 2019 LIVE: West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has announced Class 10th, 12th results today @ wbresults.nic.in. How to download West Bengal Madrasah Class 10 results, date and time for WB Madrasah Class 10 results, websites to download West Bengal Madrasah Class 10 results and other details are mentioned below.

West Bengal Madrasah Class 10 results 2019 declared @ wbresults.nic.in, @ wbbme.org: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has announced the WBBME Madrasah Class 10 Result 2019 @ wbbme.org. According to the earlier reports, the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education was expected to declare the results of Class X and XII examinations today, 16 May, at around 11 am. The WBBME has published results for Alim and Fazil (New & Old) exams 2019 on its official website @ wbresults.nic.in. The candidates can also check and download their WBBME class 10 result 2019 on the alternative website @ indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha.

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) exams were held in the month of February this year and now it’s time for the results. The West Bengal Madrasah Class 10, Alim & Fazil examination-2019 were held in various subjects like Bengali/Urdu, Arabic, English, Physical Science, Mathematics, Geography, History, Life Science, Islam Parichay.

The candidates who had appeared for the West Bengal Board Madrasah exams can check and download their result by simply following the steps mentioned below:

West Bengal Class 10 result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal board @ wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link

Step 3: Enter the required details like registration number, date of birth etc.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Get Result’ icon.

Step 5: WB HS Exam Results 2019 will appear on your window

Step 6: Save, download and take a printout of your result for the future reference.

About the board:

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education is the state government administered autonomous examining authority for affiliated and recognized madrasahs in West Bengal. Perhaps among the oldest post-secondary boards in India, it is the only madrasah board that is recognized by the Government of India.

