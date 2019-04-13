WBSCTE Diploma Result 2018: The Diploma Results 2018 of West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBSCTE) have been declared on its official website. Students of Engineering & Technology from Semester 1, 3 and 5 can check their result on webscte.co.in. The examination was conducted in December 2018.

WBSCTE Diploma Result 2018: West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBSCTE) have declared the diploma results 2018 on its official website webscte.co.in. Results of the first, third and fifth semester of Engineering & Technology examinations has been released on the website. The examinations were conducted in December 2018. To check the results, candidates are advised to keep their roll and number or registration number handy.

The latest notice posted on the official website reads that the results of Diploma in Engineering & Technology Examinations for 1st, 3rd and 5th semester, which were held in December 2018, have been published.

Check WBSCTE Diploma Result 2018 for Engineering & Technology by following these steps:

– Log on the official website of the board, i.e webscte.co.in

-Locate the link named ‘New Notification Result of Diploma in Engineering & Technology Examinations (1st, 3rd & 5th Semesters) held in December-2018 has been published New Notification’

-Click on the link

– New window opens

– In the window, enter your roll and number OR your Registration number

-Click on Check Results

– A new window will open showing the results

-Download the result

– Take a print-out of the result for future references

West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development is a statutory body that was formed on June 1996 under the Government of West Bengal. It was earlier known as West Bengal State Council of Technical Education. The council offers Short term vocational training programmes in different centres and affiliate institutions. The entry to all polytechnics is through a Joint Entrance Exam. The polytechnic colleges under West Bengal State Council of Technical Education offer several courses such as Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More