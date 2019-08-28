WBSCTE Diploma Results 2019 declared @webscte.co.in: The Engineering second and fourth semesters diploma exam results has been declared by the West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education (WBSCTE). Given below are the simple steps to check and download the result

The results are available only online, hence the candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for the regular updates. West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education (WBSCTE) second and fourth semesters diploma exam for the engineering stream was held in the month of June 2019 and now the result has been made available.

Steps to Check WBSCTE Diploma Results 2019

The candidates who have appeared for the exam should visit the official website to check the result. Given below are some of the simple steps to check the result in an easy manner:

Step 1: The candidates should visit the official website i.e. webscte.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Then the candidates are required to enter their roll number or registration number to get the result.

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: the result will be displayed on the screen download and save the results for future reference.

DIRECT LINK: webscte.co.in. Click on the direct link given to check and download the result.

