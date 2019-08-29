WBSCTE Diploma Results 2019 out: The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education (WBSCTE) has declared the results for the diploma candidates of the second and fourth-semester students in engineering and technology.

WBSCTE Diploma Results 2019 out: Know how to check @ wbscte.co.in

WBSCTE Diploma Results 2019 out: The WBSCTE diploma result has been declared by the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education (WBSCTE). The results have been released for the students of the second and the fourth semester in engineering and technology. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can access and check their result by visiting the official website of the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education (WBSCTE), wbscte.co.in.

The diploma examination was held by the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education (WBSCTE) in the month of June 2019. In addition to the above-mentioned results, the WBSCTE has also released the result for Diploma in Pharmacy examination results.

Steps to download WBSCTE 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education (WBSCTE), wbscte.co.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying WBSCTE Diploma Results 2019 present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

About WBSCTE:

The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education (WBSCTE) is basically a state level organization for the purpose of technical education, under the department of Technical Education and Training, West Bengal, Ministry of Education and Training. Apart from 86 Polytechnics in West Bengal, Polytechnnic Institute at Narsingarh in the state of Tripura is also affiliated by the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education (WBSCTE).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App