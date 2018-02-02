WBSSC Result 2017: The publication for West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) Work Education Result 2017 and WBSSC Physical Education Result 2017 which were held on June 4, 2017, will take place today. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result from the official website i.e. www.westbengalssc.com w.e.f. February 1, 2018. Here are the steps to check WBSSC work education and physical education 2017 results online.

West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) is going to publish WBSSC Work Education Result 2017 and WBSSC Physical Education Result 2017 which were held on June 4, 2017. The board has decided to release the result today in the evening on its official website www.westbengalssc.com. The test was held on June 4, 2017, for the recruitment of assistant teachers in physical education and assistant teachers in work education in upper primary levels of state government aided/sponsored junior high, secondary and higher secondary schools. The WBSSC is responsible for conducting Teacher recruitment on behalf of West Bengal Government schools. Even WBSSC conducted TET Exam for lower and upper primary teacher recruitment.

The candidates appeared in WBSSC work education and physical education examination 2017 can download their result by putting their 14-digit roll number and date of birth. They can also download the e-information sheet from the Commission’s official website i.e. www.westbengalssc.com which will be effective from February 1, 2018, from the evening. The WBSSC result is being published for the verification of documents and Personality Test in the first phase. other important information, procedures, and schedule of verification will be made available on the website of the Commision in due course. According to the official website for WBSSC, students can download or print mark sheet the WBSSC Work Education Result 2017 OR WBSSC Physical Education Result 2017. As matter of fact, NO hard copy of wbssc result will be sent to individual students by post neither for WBSSC Work Education Result 2017 nor for WBSSC Physical Education Result 2017.

Here are the steps that the candidates should follow to check the Work Education and Physical Education Result 2017: