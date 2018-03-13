WBSSC results 2016: West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has declared the results for 1st SLST 2016, (Assistant teachers) for class 9th and 10th. The board has released the results through the official website of @westbengalssc.com. The aspirant who appeared for the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) exam can download their result by simply follow the steps given below.

WBSSC results 2016: West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has declared the results for 1st SLST 2016, (Assistant teachers) for class 9th and 10th. The board has released the results through the official website of @westbengalssc.com. Candidates can check out their results and score by simply accessing West Bengal School Service Commissions (WBSSC) website. The board has announced the WBSSC group D selected candidates and the final waiting list in last November on the official website @ westbengalssc.com.

West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has conducted the exam for recruiting Candidates for the post of Assistant Teachers. The board has declared the result on Tuesday morning through the official website of the board @westbengalssc.com. Candidates can check out their result and marks by logging on to the official website of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) @ westbengalssc.com. Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms had declared the results of the written examination for West Bengal Group D results in last September, which was held on May 20, 2017.

The aspirant who appeared for the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) exam can download their result by simply follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Simply log in to the website of West Bengal School Service Commission @ westbengalssc.com.

Step 2: click on the link to view the final result

Step 3: fill the details required like (14-digit Roll Number and your date of birth)

Step 4: window with Assistant Teacher results will appear on your tab

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for your future.

ALSO READ: BPUT exam results 2017-18: Biju Patnaik University of Technology set to announce results for odd semester @ bputexam.in

ALSO READ: Bar Council of India declares AIBE 11 examination results @ allindiabarexamination.com

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App