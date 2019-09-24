WCD Pune Recruitment 2019: Women and Child Development department Pune has issued the notification for the recruitment of Child Protection officer, Counselor and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through its official website @wcdcommpune.org.

This is a wonderful opportunity for those who all are looking forward in the government sector. Candidates are advised to fill details correctly as incorrect details in the application form can liable to rejected. Aspirants should have excellent knowledge in the relevant field for which they are applying for.

After submitting application form candidates should don’t forget to take the printout for further reference. Applicants should check the organisation website regularly for any notification regarding the vacancy. The organisation holds the right to increase/decrease the number of vacancies as per requirement Candidates should keep in mind that posts are contractually based, hence canvassing in any kind can disqualify candidates.

WCD Pune Recruitment 2019: Posts details

Protection Officer Non Institution Care-36

Legal cum Probation officer-36

Counselor-36

Protection Officer Institution Care-36

Accountant-36

Data analysis-36

Social Worker-72

District Child Protection Officer-36

Data entry operator-36

Outreach Worker-72

WCD Pune Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Candidates should have 12th/ Graduate/ PG Degree/ MSW from a recognized board or university.

WCD Pune Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit official website @ wcdcommpune.org

Below the organisation name, you will find the highlighting links

Click on the link contractual appointment to various posts in the district child protection unit at district level 2019-2020 apply here.

You will find the form to sign up

Fill details like name, email id, phone number etc.

Click on sign up button

Log in to fill the form

Submit and take a printout

