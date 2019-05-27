West Bengal Board Class 12 Results 2019 declared: he West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the result of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Class 12 results 2019 or Higher Secondary (HS) results 2019 today, @ wbchse.nic.in.

West Bengal Board Class 12 Results 2019 declared: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the result of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Class 12 results 2019 or Higher Secondary (HS) results 2019 today, @ wbchse.nic.in. The board held a press conference to release the results in a press conference at 10 am while the results would be released at the website at around 11 am. The students waiting for West Bengal Class 12 results 2019 are advised to keep a check on the official website.

The West Bengal board had conducted the Uccha Madhyamik examinations 2019 from February 26 to March 13, 2019. Over 8 lakh students have appeared for the examination across the state. Apart from the website, the WB Class 12 results 2019 can also be checked via SMS.

WBCHSE HS results 2019: How to check West Bengal Class 12th results 2019 via mobile SMS:

STEP 1: Go to text messages and type WB12 Your ROLL NUMBER

STEP 2: Send the text to 56263

STEP 3: In a few minutes, you will receive your the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 in your text box.

WB Board Class 12 Results 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), @ wbbse.org

You can also access the alternative websites, boardexam.aglasem.com, examresults.net, wbbse.org, west-bengal.indiaresults.com and results.gov.in

Click to the link that reads West Board of Secondary Education ( Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha ) Examination-2019

Enter your Roll Number or Hall Ticket Number or Admit Card Number and Date of Birth

After entering the details, click on the submit button

Your WBBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out of your WB Board Class 12 Result 2019 for future reference.

WB Board Class 12 Results 2019: Alternative websites to check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019

