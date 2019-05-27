West Bengal Board Class 12 Results 2019 declared @ wbchse.nic.in: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday released the result of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Class 12 results 2019 or Higher Secondary (HS) results 2019, @ wbchse.nic.in. Reports said, this year, the pass percentage has seen a marginal improvement from the last year.

West Bengal Board Class 12 Results 2019 declared @ wbchse.nic.in: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday released the result of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Class 12 results 2019 or Higher Secondary (HS) results 2019, @ wbchse.nic.in. Reports said, this year, the pass percentage has seen a marginal improvement from the last year. A total of 86.29 per cent of students have qualified the examination successfully. The West Bengal board had conducted the Uccha Madhyamik examinations 2019 from February 26 to March 13, 2019.

In a press conference, the WBCHSE announced the results of Higher Secondary, Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 examinations. Shovan Mondal and Rajashree Barman have topped the West Bengal Class 12 examinations 2019. In Arts stream, Rakesh Dey has emerged as the topper and has secured the fourth position in the merit list. He had secured a total of 492 marks out of 500.

A report in the Indian Express quoted WBCHSE president Mohua Das saying that this was the first time that in the history of higher secondary examination that 137 students have found a place in the top ten merit list.

Srijita Ghosh has also registered her name among the toppers in Kolkata. She has secured the eight position by getting 488 marks in the West Bengal Class 12 examinations. The students who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website of the board or the alternative websites to check the Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 examinations.

WB Board Class 12 Results 2019: Alternative websites to check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019

WB Board Class 12 Results 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), @ wbbse.org

Click to the link that reads West Board of Secondary Education ( Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha ) Examination-2019

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

After entering the details, click on the submit button

Your WBBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out of your WB Board Class 12 Result 2019 for future reference.

