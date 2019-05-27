West Bengal Board Class 12 Results 2019: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will today release the Uccha Madhyamik results 2019 or WB Class 12 results on its official website i.e; @ wbchse.nic.in. The WBCHSE HS examination was conducted by the West Bengal board from February 26 to March 13.

West Bengal Board Class 12 Results 2019: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will today release the Uccha Madhyamik results 2019 or WB Class 12 results on its official website i.e; @ wbchse.nic.in. The WBCHSE HS examination was conducted by the West Bengal board from February 26 to March 13. The students who have been eagerly waiting for the results can visit the official websites to check their respective results. There are more than one websites and more than one ways to check their respective results.

WB Board Class 12 Results 2019: Alternative websites to check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019

The students can also check their West Bengal Class 12th results 2019 through SMS. Here are the steps to check and download WBCHSE HS results 2019 via SMS:

STEP 1: Go to text messages and type WB12 Your ROLL NUMBER

STEP 2: Send the text to 56263

STEP 3: In a few minutes, you will receive your the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 in your text box.

WB Board Class 12 Results 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), @ wbbse.org

You can also access the alternative websites, boardexam.aglasem.com, examresults.net, wbbse.org, west-bengal.indiaresults.com and results.gov.in

Click to the link that reads West Board of Secondary Education ( Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha ) Examination-2019

Enter your Roll Number or Hall Ticket Number or Admit Card Number and Date of Birth

After entering the details, click on the submit button

Your WBBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out of your WB Board Class 12 Result 2019 for future reference.

