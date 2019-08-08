West Bengal Board of Secondary Education PPR Madhyamik Pariksha result 2019: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education releases the WBBSE P.P.R / P.P.S of Madhyamik Pariksha(SE) result 2019. Candidates can check and download the result @wbbse.org

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education PPR Madhyamik Pariksha result 2019: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education recently announced WBBSE P.P.R / P.P.S of Madhyamik Pariksha(SE) – 2019 result. Candidates who had appeared in the WBBSE P.P.R / P.P.S of Madhyamik Pariksha(SE) exams can check the result on the official website of WBBSE or click on the link to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the result was announced yesterday i.e. August 07, 2019 at 1 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates appeared in the WBBSE class 10th exam which was held from February 12 to February 22, 2019. The WBBSE P.P.R / P.P.S of Madhyamik Pariksha(SE) – 2019 result will appear in the PDF format consists of students roll number, name and marks scored. Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Follow the steps to check WBBSE PPR / PPS of Madhyamik Pariksha(SE) result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link wbbse.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link West Board of Secondary Education ( Madhyamik Pariksha ) P.P.R./P.P.S. Examination-2019

Step 3: A new web page will appear

Step 4; To access, the result candidates will have to enter their roll number, captcha

Step 5: Click on the Submit button

Step 6: The result will display on the computer screen

Step 7: Candidates must download the result or take the hard copy of it for future reference.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education was established in 1974 by the state government of West Bengal, it examines the 10 examinations (or secondary school level examination) of West Bengal, India. Its headquarters is Nivedita Bhavan, Sector-II, DJ-8, Saltlake, Sector-II, Kolkata-91 77/2, Park Street, Kolkata-16.

