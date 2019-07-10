The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit cards for the Civil Service Mains soon. Interested candidates can find the admit cards on the official website that is pscwbapplication.in.

The West Bengal Civil Service Mains exam will be conducted on 25 July, 26 July, 27 July and 28 July at different examination centres of the state. It will be held in two shifts from morning shift which will be 9 am onwards to 12 pm and evening shift 2 pm onwards to 5 pm.

Steps to download WBCS main admit cards 2019:

Step 1: Go on to the official website that is www.pscwbapplication.in and click on West Bengal Civil Service link.

Step 2: Enter first name, enrollment number and date of birth.

Step 3: Press the submit button

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Print a hard copy if required

Candidates are requested to carry their printed admit cards along with ID proof at the respective exam centres for the verification process. The result for WBCS prelims exam was declared on 14th May 2019. The candidates who clear the Mains will be called for Interview. After the interview, the final merit list of candidates is prepared on the basis of the Mains exam and interview.

