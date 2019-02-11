WBCS 2019 Prelims Answer Keys: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to release the Answer Keys Civil Service (WBCS) Prelims exam soon at pscwbonline.gov.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the same given here.

WBCS Prelims Answer Keys 2019: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to release the Answer Keys of Civil Service (WBCS) Prelims exam on its official website soon, according to reports in a leading daily. The examination was held on February 9, 2019, for the Civil Services aspirants and those who have appeared in the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website – pscwbonline.gov.in. Also, reports say that the Answer Keys for Group A, B, C and D will release tentatively by March 2019 on the official website.

Moreover, the results are expected to be declared in June this year. Candidates who had appeared in the WBCS Preliminary Exam can download the results from the official website after it is published by the Commission.

How to download the Answer Keys of the WBCS Prelims 2019?

1. Log into the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) as mentioned above

2. Search for the link that reads, “WBCS Prelims 2019 Answer Keys Download”

3. On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a pdf page

4. Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to go to the official website of the Commission and download the Answer Key pdf: https://www.pscwbonline.gov.in/apps/home/

