West Bengal Class 10 result 2019 @ wbbse.org: WBBSE is all set to share West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 board examination results @ wbbse.org. According to the reports, the West Bengal board will announce the West Bengal Class 10 result at around 10 am.

West Bengal Board class 10th result 2019 @wbbse.org : The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare the results of the Madhyamik Class 10 board examination results today, May 21, 2019. The WBBSE will share the West Bengal Class 10 result on its official website wbbse.org at around 10 am. Talking to the media, West Bengal board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that the board will declare the results through a press conference on May 21 at 9 am.

While the students can access the Madhyamik results through the website at 10 am. Apart from the official website, students can find their scorecard on alternative websites: wbresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download their West Bengal Board Class 10 result 2019.

West Bengal Class 10 result 2019| Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education @ wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link

Step 3: Enter the candidate details required

Step 4: Your WB Class 10th result 2019, West Bengal 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen now

Step 5: Download, save and take a print out of the West Bengal Board Madhyamik result 2019 for future reference.

The West Bengal 10th Result 2019 can be accessed via SMS also:

Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

According to the data available online, a total of 10.66 lakh students had registered for the Madhyamik examination in 2019. The examination was held in the month of February 2019.

Students can get their mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools, as the marksheets will be distributed to the school principals from 11 am said the board president. Unfortunately, this year the paper of the class 10th was leaked. But this was not the first time that happened. The paper was leaked sixth in the consecutive examinations from day one with Bengali.

