West Bengal Class 10 result 2019 @ wbbse.org: The class 10th or Madhyamik result will be declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) tomorrow on May 21, 2019 on the official website wbbse.org at 10 am. While the board will announce the results of the class 10th at the press conference at 9 am.

While the students can access the Madhyamik results through the website at 10 am. Apart from teh official website there is also other website through which the result can be ascertained that is wbresults.nic.in.

A total of 10.66 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik examination in 2019. The examination was ended on February 22, 2019. In the previous year, the board announced the result of Madhyamik examinations on June 10, 2019.

Students can get their mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools, as the marksheets will be distributed to the school principals from 11 am said the board president.

There are also alternative ways through which the result can be checked. One of the convenient method to check the result, through SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

Unfortunately, this year the paper of the class 10th was leaked. But this was not the first time that happened. The paper was leaked sixth in the consecutive examinations from day one with Bengali.

Meanwhile, the results of the class 12th will be declared by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) on May 27 (Monday). The board officials confirmed regarding the same through a leading dialy that the results of Class 12 examination will be declared four days after the Lok Sabha election results on May 27, 2019.

