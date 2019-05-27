West Bengal class 12 results 2019 @ wbchse.nic.in: The Uchha Madhyamik or Class 12 result has been declared by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10 am on the official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Nearly 8.05 lakh students are anxiously waiting for the result. There are other official websites through which the candidates can check their results that are, examresults.net, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com.

The Uchha Madhyamik results will also be available via SMS. Students can type SMS- (WB12Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12 Roll number and send it to 58888).

West Bengal HS Uchha Madhyamik Class 12 results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The students can get their marksheets from their respective schools today.

Meanwhile, the class 10th results have been announced on the official website. A total of 16 students secured 10th rank. All the students received 481 marks. These students are Tirthasankha Bachar, Shrabani Dutta, Jayesh Sao, Sayani Dutta, Arnab Kumar Mullick, Rikta Barman, Samidh Ghosh, Md. Chandan Ali, Tanmoy Pati, Anukukl Barman, Rupam Pal, Mehed-Uj-Jaman, Rohit Bera, Amrityanshu Mahish, Sayan Karmakar, Nandita Burman.

In the previous year, Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School secured 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent) and became the first student from the Arts stream to secure top position in the five years.A total of 83.75 per cent students passed the Higher Secondary examination successfully in 2018. The result was declared on June 8, 2018.

West Bengal HS Class 12 results 2019: Here are the LIVE updates:

West Bengal HS Class 12 results 2019: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates students

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee, tweeted a congratulatory message for students.

Congratulations to all students who excelled and those who passed the Higher Secondary exams. Good wishes to your parents and teachers. Good luck for all your future endeavours — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 27, 2019

West Bengal HS Class 12 results 2019: Shovan Mondal, Rajashree Barman top the HS exam

Shovan Mondal, Rajashree Barman secured the top position in the Class 12 examinations. In the year 2019, the pass percentage touched 86.29 per cent. There is a marginal improvement from the previous year.

WB HS Result Class 12 results 2019: Overall pass percentage stood at 86.92 per cent

A total of 7, 90,000 students had registered for the HS exam. Out of which 7,77,000 students appeared for the same. The overall pass percentage of 2019 stod at 86.92 per cent.

WBCHSE HS results 2018: Topper of Commerce stream

In the year 2019, Biswajit Dutta topped the Commerce stream. The topper secured 483 marks. He is a student of Krishnapur Adarsha Vidyamandir, Dumdum Park, Kolkata.

WBCHSE HS results 2018: Details regarding Class 12 marksheets

West Bengal board, or WBCHSE is likely to provide the marksheets of the Class 12 board exam result, along with other documents, to the principals of the colleges at 10.30 am on Monday.

