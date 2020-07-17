With the West Bengal Board Examination results to be announced today, this is a detailed account of the steps required to lead you through a smooth transaction. The official website portal is wbresults.nic.in, while the results can also be checked via SMS.

The West Bengal 12th Board examination results are to be declared this afternoon on the official results portal wbresults.nic.in or alternatively on wbchse.nic.in. Approximately 8 lakh students are currently awaiting their results.

The West Bengal HS Result (WBCHSE) will be announced in a press conference at 3:30 pm today, which will be held on Council premises. The released results will be available on official websites. Students may also access their results via SMS by sending in their roll number in the following format (WB12 (space) Roll Number) to either 54242 or 5676750.

Here’s how you can check the results:

• Visit the official website

• Click on the West Bengal Higher Secondary Result link.

• You will be re-directed to a fresh page.

• Enter in your WBHS examination details, such as roll numbers and admit card id.

• Following the submission, you will receive your result.

• Students are advised to download the result and take printouts for future reference.

This year, with the entire procedure complicated and delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, no merit list will be published for the higher secondary examinations. Marksheets and certificates will be released at a later date.

Following precedent from CBSE, a notification released on January 26, said that a student’s best marks out of all the exams that they have written will be taken as the marks for the exams that they could not attempt. The passing criteria for the examinations will require a 30% grade average, with supplementary examinations conducted for those students who fail to meet the minimum requirement.

Following the release of their marks, the online degree admission process will begin in the state. Calcutta University will begin online UG admissions from August 10th. There will be no counselling or verification of results this year.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App