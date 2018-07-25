Notification for recruitment of 4976 Staff Nurses posts has been released by the Health recruitment board of West Bengal. Interested eligible candidates can now apply online on or before July 30, 2018.

The Health recruitment board of West Bengal has released the notification for recruitment of 4976 Staff Nurses in the department. According to reports, the posts are temporary, however, it might become permanent later, depending on the decision of the health department.

Online application for the posts are now open on the official website and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before the last date, which has been scheduled for July 30, 2018. Applications have to be submitted online before 8:00PM at whbrb.in on the closing date of an application process.

Offline applications will not be entertained at any cost, only online applications will be accepted by the Board. Candidates should have Graduation or Postgraduation degree in nursing from a recognised institution to apply for the posts.

The candidates interested to apply should go through the full notification on the website before filling up the application form. He/She should check the eligibility criteria before applying. It has also been reported that the department might conduct a preliminary examination to shortlist the best candidates if a huge number of applications are received.

Moreover, any Indian citizen and nationals who have been declared eligible by Government of India for recruitment to the Posts of STAFF NURSE GRADE II Cadre of the West Bengal Health Service (Basic Grade) under Health & Family Welfare Department of the West Bengal Government are also eligible to apply.

