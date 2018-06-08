WBCHSE Class 12 results 2018: The results under the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education for Higher Secondary or Class 12 has been declared on the Board's official website today. As per reports, the overall pass percentage recorded this tear is Students eagerly waiting for the Class 12 results can download the same from wbresults.nic.in.

The pass percentage of boys has been recorded to be 47% while pass percentage of girls is 53%. The girls have clearly outperformed the boys in the examination this year. The students who had appeared for the HS examination under the West Bengal Board this year can check their results at wbresults.nic.in.

In case the students face difficulty in accessing the official website of the board due to heavy traffic, they can opt for other websites to check and download WB Class 12 Results 2018. Apart from the website students can also get their results via SMS.

Students can their West Bengal HS Results 2018 by following the steps given below:

Click on the link wbresults.nic.in to go to the official website of the Board Search for the link that reads, ‘WB Class 12 Science Results 2018’, ‘WB Class 12 Arts Results 2018’, ‘WB Class 12 Commerce Results 2018’ Click on the relevant link Enter the necessary credentials such as roll number and submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the West Bengal 12th result 2018 and take a print out of the same

To avail West Bengal HS Results 2018 via SMS – type: WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER – Send it to 56263

To go to the official websitye directly, click here: http://wbresults.nic.in/

