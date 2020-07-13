The Higher Secondary Council of West Bengal is working on weighing the proposition of distributing Class 12 examination marks sheets and certificates on the day of results by strictly adhering to all social distancing rules. The results will also be available on the council's website after the announcement of the publication.

Partha Chatterjee, Education Minister, has indicated that the results will be out by July 31. The results will also be available on the council’s website after the announcement of the publication.

The official said that the council is pondering over the idea whether representatives from the HS schools can pick up the scoreboards from the council the same day by following social distancing rules and regulations. And if this is possible then students living close to the council’s office can collect their results from their schools on the day the results are issued.

Those residing in remote areas will get their scoreboards and certificates one or two days later, the official added.

The official also said that this will make sure that the students will get their results without much delay.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, some of the papers of the class 12 examination scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 25, and 27 could not be conducted.

The council, formed by an expert committee decided the assessment criteria, and the evaluation of the papers was done according to these criteria.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, CBSE had taken marks of three subjects to assess marks in remaining subjects exams which could not be held.

