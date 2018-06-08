The Higher Secondary or Class 12 results for the academic year 2017-18 is going to be declared by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education today. The results will be available on the official website of the Board and students eagerly waiting for the Class 12 results can download the same from wbresults.nic.in.

WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2018: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to declare the Higher Secondary or Class 12 results today on its official website. Reports say that the results will be announced at 10:00AM at a press conference.

Students who had appeared for the examination for the academic year 2017-18 can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on third party websites such as indiaresults.con and results.gov.in.

According to reports, the results would be declared stream-wise starting with the announcement of WB Class 12 Science Result 2018, WB Class 12 Arts Results 2018 and finally the WB Class 12 Commerce stream Results 2018. The HS examinations for the academic year 2017-18 were conducted during the month of March and April.

More than 7.4 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal HS examination last year and the total pass percentage was calculated to be 85.65%. This year too around the same number of students appeared for the examination.

ALSO READ: TBSE Class 12 Results 2018: Tripura Board likely to release Arts and Commerce streams’ results today @ tbse.in

Students can their West Bengal HS Results 2018 by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the Board, wbresults.nic.in Search for the link that says, ‘WB Class 12 Science Results 2018’, ‘WB Class 12 Arts Results 2018’, ‘WB Class 12 Commerce Results 2018’ and click on the relevant link Enter your roll number and click on submit Your result will appear on the screen of your computer Download your West Bengal 12th result 2018 and take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

Students can also get their West Bengal HS Results 2018 through SMS – To avail the same type: WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER – Send it to 56263

To go to the official websitye directly, click here: http://wbresults.nic.in/

