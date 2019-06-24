West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the admit card for the B.Sc Nursing, B.Sc. CCT, B.Sc. OTT and other courses at the official website. The Candidates can check the official website and download the admit card for the entrance examination.

How to download the WB JENPAUH admit card 2019:

1. Visit the official website @wbjeeb.nic.in

2. Click on the admit card link

3. Enter the registration number

4. Download the admit card

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination for the BSc Nursing and other courses will be conducted on June 30, 2019. The examination will be held in multiple centres across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift for physics and chemistry will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. The next paper – biological sciences from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examination is important to get admission in several courses including B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Nursing), BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy), BASLP (Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology), BMLT (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technician), B.Sc. CCT (B.Sc. in Critical Care Technology), B.Sc. OTT (B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology), B.Sc. PT (B.Sc. in Perfusion technology), B.Sc. PA (B.Sc. in Physician Assistant).

As per officials, each paper will contain 50 questions. The multiple choice questions will be with four answer options. The time duration put forth by the committee will be 2 hours. For other information, candidates can check the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination.

