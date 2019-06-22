WBJEE 2019 Rank Card: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the rank cards for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can now visit the official website and download the ranks cards. They can follow the below-mentioned steps which will guide them on how to download the cards.

WBJEEB 2019 Rank Card: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) issued the rank cards for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 today, June 22, 2019. The WBJEEB 2019 Rank Card was released on the official website of the board at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can visit the official website and download the ranks cards. The WBJEE 2019 result was announced on June 20, 2019.

Now, qualified candidates are needed to undergo counselling. The seat allotment will be carried out on the basis of the general merit list. The WBJEEB had conducted the WBJEE 2019 on May 26. The test was conducted in two shifts. It was held for getting admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology etc in government and private colleges across the state.

Check steps to download WBJEEB 2019 Rank Card:

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. On the homepage, you need to click on the rank card link You will be taken to a new page. Enter your credentials including application number. Hit the submit option. The WBJEEB 2019 Rank Card will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future correspondence.

Reports stated that Soham Mistry has topped the WBJEE 2019. The second position was taken by Tamojit Badhyopadhyay and third by Kaustav Roy. Around 1.5 lakh students appeared in the examination

