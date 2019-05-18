WB Madhyamik WBBSE Result 2019: The West Bengal Board Examination (WBBSE) will announce the WB Madhyamik Result 2019 in the third week of May 2019. All the students who are eagerly waiting for their West Bengal Class 10th Result 2019 are advised to keep following the official website of WBBSE i.e. wbbse.org for updates.

WB Madhyamik Result 2019 @ wbbse.org: The West Bengal Board Examination has decided to release the WBBSE Madhyamik Result for 2018-2019 batch on May 21, this year. The release date of both WBCHSE HS Class 12th Result 2019 and WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2019 were announced by the Education Board of West Bengal. Students who appeared for the West Bengal 10th examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website of WBBSE as well as the official result website of the same that are wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org for latest updates.

List of websites to check, download the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019:

Note: The instructions mentioned below to check and download the WB Class 10th Result 2019 will be the same. Students who are eagerly waiting for their respective West Bengal Result 2019, are advised not to panic and stay calm before it is declared by the Board. Also, make you keep your Admit Card Number or Hall Ticket Number safe and ready in order to avoid any kind of issues while checking the WB Result 2019.

Steps to check and download WBBSE Class 10th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Board Examination i.e. wbbse.org.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number or Admit Card Number along with Name.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 5: Your WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Note: After checking the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019, students will have to visit their respective schools in West Bengal in order to collect the original mark sheet, provisional certificate, migration certificate and school leaving certificate.

Both WBCHSE HS as well as WBBSE Madhyamik students will have to follow the same mentioned above instructions while checking and downloading the West Bengal Board Result 2019.

