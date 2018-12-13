West Bengal Madhyamik, Uchha Madhyamik exam datesheet 2019 released: According to the information available on the official website (http://wbbse.org/) both the examinations will start with language papers. The Madhyamik examination will end on February 22, and Uchha Madhyamik (HS) examination on March 13, 2019.

West Bengal Madhyamik, Uchha Madhyamik exam datesheet 2019 released: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced that the Madhyamik Pariksha (secondary examination) 2019, both Regular and External, will begin from February 12, 2019, while the Class 12 examination will begin from February 26, 2019. According to the information available on the official website (http://wbbse.org/) both the examinations will start with language papers. The Madhyamik examination will end on February 22, and Uchha Madhyamik (HS) examination on March 13, 2019. The Madhyamik Pariksha will be held in only one paper each day from 11.45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes will be allocated for reading the question papers only.

The dates and correspondings are given below.

The dates for Physical Education and Social Services and Work Education are as under:

1) Physical Education and Social Service: 23th, 25th and 27th February 2019, and 8th, 14th March, 2019

2) Work Education: 15th, 16th, 18th, 19 & 20th March

First Languages:

Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurumukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu and Santali

Second Languages:

1) English, if any language other than English is offered as First Language

2) Bengali or Nepali, if English is the First Language

– Apart from that, examination in shorthand and typewriting will be held at Kolkata and Siliguri only.

– Examination in sewing and Needle Work will be of four hours and fifteen minutes duration.

– Examination in Music Vocal and Music Instrumental will be of two hours fifteen minutes of duration for Theoretical Portion.

– Examination on Computer Application will be of two-hour fort-five minutes duration

– Examination on Rstr, SStr, AStr, IT/ITES and HStr will be of one hour forty-five minutes duration.

WB Board Uchha Madhyamik, Class 12 datesheet 2019:

