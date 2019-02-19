According to police findings, the alleged persons involved in the crime had made a WhatsApp group for releasing images of the question papers. Questions on subjects like English, Bengali, History and Geography were leaked via Whatsapp

West Bengal Paper leak: In the state board’s paper leak scam, the CID officials have reported the involvement of five people including two examinees for their alleged involvement in the questions paper leak of Madhyamik examinations i.e. class 10 exam. As far as the arrest is concerned, the CID has arrested class 12 students Sahabul Amir and Shahbaz Mondal from Malda and Katwa region respectively. Although the police have also suspected the role of Sajidur Rahman from Hooghly district.

According to police findings, the alleged persons involved in the crime had made a WhatsApp group for releasing images of the question papers. Questions on subjects like English, Bengali, History and Geography were leaked via Whatsapp. The West Bengal Education Minister while commenting on the scam said, according to investigation the questions were sent through the phone for solving the question paper once the exam has started.

The Madhayamik class 10 exam began on February 12 while the examination for class 12 will start from February 26, 2019. The examination for Class 10 will be concluded on February 22 while for Uchh Madhyamik (High School), the examination will be concluding on March 13, 2019. The number of candidates to appear for class 10 exam is 10,66,000 at various centres across the state.

