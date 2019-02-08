West Bengal Police Constable Exam Result 2018: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the results of WBPRB Police Constable Exam Result 2018 on its official website - policewb.gov.in. Candidates can now check the same by logging into the website with the help of the steps given below.

West Bengal Police Constable Exam Result 2018: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the WBPRB Police Constable Exam Result 2018 results through its official website. All those who had appeared in the written examination and were eagerly waiting for their respective results can log into the official website of the Board i.e. – policewb.gov.in and download the result by following the instructions given below.

Moreover, the candidates must note that they need to log in to the user portal by entering the details such as Application SI number and their respective date of birth in the provided fields on the official website. Meanwhile, those who are shortlisted for the post will get a remuneration under the Pay Scale of Rs. 5,400 – 25,200.

How to check the result of West Bengal Police Constable Exam 2018?

Log in to the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) as mentioned above

Search for the result link on the homepage and click on the same

Candidates on clicking on the link will be taken to the next page

Here, enter the Application SI number and the date of birth

Click on the submit button and wait for the page to load

The result of WB Police Constable Exam 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result sheet and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

For more information regarding the recruitment result and posting, click on the link given below.

Direct link to go to the official website of the Police Recruitment Board of West Bengal and check the result: http://policewb.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More