West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2018: The Admit Cards for the West Bengal Police Constable preliminary examination has been released on the official website of WBPRB. All the candidates are advised to download their admit cards before the link gets deactivated. Follow the instructions to download WB Police Constable Admit Card 2018.

West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2018: The Admit Cards of the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Police Constables has been released by the WBPRB on its official website http://policewb.gov.in. All those who have applied for the Constable recruitment examination this year can download their respective admit cards from the official portal of West Bengal Police.

The Preliminary Written Test for the recruitment to the post of Constable is going to be conducted by the West Bengal Police on September 23, 2018 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon and it will go on till 1:00 PM. It has also bee notified that efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. According to the official notification released by the Board, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the test if they fail to produce the print out of their respective e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues.

The examination for the above-mentioned examination will be held on September 23. The duration of the examination will be one hour, that is, from 12 pm to 1 pm.

The West Bengal Police will also send SMS alerts intimating the candidates about the admit card. However, candidates are requested to visit the website and download the same in order to avoid last minute trouble.

NOTE: Candidates must make sure that they do not carry any electronic device in the examination hall. List of banned items have been mentioned here:

Steps to download West Bengal Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2018:

Log in to the official website of West Bengal Police – http://policewb.gov.in/ On the homepage, on the left column, search for the recruitment option and click on it Now click on the link that reads, “Recruitment to the Post of Constables in West Bengal Police – 2018” Under this, click on the link that says, “Download Admit Card for Preliminary Written Test “ Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, click on this link, “Click here to Download Admit Card FOR PRELIMINARY WRITTEN TEST FOR THE POST OF CONSTABLE IN WEST BENGAL POLICE” Candidates will again be directed to a new window Enter your application number and Date of Birth Submit the details Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a coloured print out for future use

To go to the official website of and directly download the Admit Card, click on this link: http://policewb.gov.in/

