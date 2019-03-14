West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: Candidates are invited for recruitment to the post of Warder under Directorate of Correctional Services, Govt. of West Bengal. The online application for West Bengal Police Warder Posts will start from 15 February 2019 and continue till 14 March 2019. A total number of 816 sits are vacant, which is to be filled through the medium of a Competitive Written Examination followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Interview.

Important Dates:

• February 15, 2019: Starting date for submission of online application

• March 14, 2019: Closure date for submission of online application

• March 16, 2019: Last date of depositing Application and/or Processing Fees for online applicants using United

Bank of India challan.

Eligibility Criteria :

• It is mandatory for all the candidates appearing for the job, to be passed from Madhyamik Examination from the

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

• Age limitation- 18 to 27 years (age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms) go to the

official website to know more about it.

Selection Procedure:

• Candidates will be selected through the medium of a Competitive Written Examination followed by Physical

Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Interview.

note: Only shortlisted candidates will be asked to bring all relevant original certificates along with the self-

attested photocopies for verification, failing which their candidature shall be rejected without any further communication.

Fee structure:

•SC/ST (West Bengal Only) – Rs. 20/

•Others – Rs. 220/-

