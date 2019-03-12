West Bengal Police Recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for 3,000 excise constable in the subordinate excise service under finance department Govt. Of West Bengal, 2019 by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply online at www.wbpolice.gov.in, before 10 April 2019 till 5:00 PM. Both males and females are requested to apply for the same.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2019: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has invited the applications for 3000 Excise Constable in the subordinate excise service under finance department Govt. of West Bengal, 2019. The interested candidates can apply online at www.wbpolice.gov.in, before 10 April 2019 till 5:00 PM. Both Males and Females are invited for the post.

Initially, WBPRB will conduct written exam 2019. The interested candidates who will qualify the WB Constable Prelims exam will be further called for Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Those who qualify in PMT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET.) The candidates who qualify both the PMT and PET test, will be called for a final written examination followed by Interview on the basis of their merit.

Important Dates:

• March 11, 2019 – Application released

• April 10, 2019, till (5 PM) – Closing Date of Application

• April 12, 2019 – The last date of deposit of Application and/or Processing Fees in respect of

only the applicants applying through on-line using United Bank of India Challan

Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) :

•Scheduled Caste – 450

•Scheduled Caste – 210

•Scheduled Tribe -120

•Scheduled Tribe – 60

•Unreserved – 1170

•Unreserved – 480

•OBC-A – 210

•OBC-A – 90

•OBC-B – 150

•OBC-B – 60

Educational Qualification:

• A candidate appearing for the job must be a citizen of India

• The applicant must have passed their Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent having Bengali/ Nepali as a language paper of or above the Madhyamik level.

Age Limitation:

The Candidates appearing for the job, should not be below 18 years old and must not exceed 27 years old as on January 1, 2019. The Upper-age limit shall be relaxed for the SC/ST applicants of West Bengal only by 05 (five) years and OBC applicants of West Bengal only by 03 (three) years, as per norms.

The upper age limit is also relaxable for NVF and Home Guards Personnel (serving in West Bengal Police only) as per existing Government Rules. However, Age relaxation is NOT available to Civic Volunteers.

Appication Fee structure:

• SC (West Bengal only) – Rs. 20/- for Processing Fee

• ST (West Bengal only) – Rs. 20/- for Processing Fee

• All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) – Rs. 220

